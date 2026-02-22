Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Murray (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Warriors.

Murray has scored at least 20 points in three straight, and he'll look to make it four in a row against the banged-up Warriors on Sunday. Make sure you've got Murray active.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
