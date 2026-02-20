Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Botches game-tying free throw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Murray totaled 20 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Clippers.

Murray had a serviceable night against the Clippers, but he failed to make a game-tying free throw as time expired. He drew a foul beyond the arc with seconds remaining and nailed the first two free throws, but couldn't send the team into overtime. Despite dealing with a nagging hip injury, Murray has averaged 24.4 points, 9.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds over the month of February.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
