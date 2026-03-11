Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Cleared to face Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Murray (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Murray was initially listed as probable for the contest, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. The point guard has been dealing with a left ankle sprain recently. Murray is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
