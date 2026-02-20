Jamal Murray News: Cleared to play Friday
Murray (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Murray was tagged as questionable for the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set due to a tight right hamstring, but the All-Star guard has been given the green light to play against Portland on Friday. He has averaged 24.2 points, 8.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 threes over 36.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 713 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 713 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More