Jamal Murray News: Cleared to play Friday

Murray (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Murray was tagged as questionable for the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set due to a tight right hamstring, but the All-Star guard has been given the green light to play against Portland on Friday. He has averaged 24.2 points, 8.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 threes over 36.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.