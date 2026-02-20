Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Murray (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Murray was tagged as questionable for the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set due to a tight right hamstring, but the All-Star guard has been given the green light to play against Portland on Friday. He has averaged 24.2 points, 8.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 threes over 36.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago