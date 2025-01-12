Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Murray (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Murray, Nikola Jokic (illness) and Aaron Gordon (calf) will all be available after being listed on the injury report, so it's unclear what Russell Westbrook's role will be moving forward. Murray hasn't missed a game since Dec. 23, but he played only 16 minutes during Friday's 124-105 win over Brooklyn. Before that, Murray averaged 20.2 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 37.8 minutes over his prior nine appearances.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
