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Jamal Murray News: Diverse stat line in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 4:23am

Murray contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-93 win over the Warriors.

Murray impacted every statistical category during Sunday's win, capping an impressive week of production for the veteran guard. He averaged a whopping 29.4 points, 7.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds over the past five games, and also converted 54.3 percent of his shot attempts over the span.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
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