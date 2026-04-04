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Jamal Murray News: Double-double against Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Murray had 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 46 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 overtime win over San Antonio.

The double-double was his 18th of the season as Murray extends his career high. The 29-year-old point guard has scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 26.1 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 boards and 4.1 threes over that stretch.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
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