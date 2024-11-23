Jamal Murray News: Double-double in Friday's loss

Murray amassed 14 points (4-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks over 39 minutes during Friday's 123-120 loss to Dallas.

It's the first double-double of the season for Murray. The veteran point guard has also rejected multiple shots in three straight games, and in six contests since returning from a concussion he's averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 boards, 3.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.