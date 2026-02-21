Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Drops 25 in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Murray ended Friday's 157-103 win over the Trail Blazers with 25 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 25 minutes.

It was a very efficient performance from Murray, and he might have been even more productive in a more competitive contest -- no Denver starter played 30 minutes in the rout. The 28-year-old guard has scored at least 20 points in 17 of 20 games since the beginning of January despite some nagging lower-body injuries, averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.5 combined steals and blocks over that stretch.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
