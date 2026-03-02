Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Drops 45 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Murray produced 45 points (13-19 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 128-125 victory over the Jazz.

Murray was the star of the show for the Nuggets and has now scored 40 or more points four times in 57 appearances this season. The Kentucky product also got back on track as a facilitator after averaging 3.8 assists over his last five matchups entering Monday. The only downside of his monster night came in the form of a team-high seven turnovers.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray
