Jamal Murray News: Erupts for 53 points

Murray generated 53 points (19-28 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 41 minutes of Wednesday's 142-135 win over the Mavericks.

Murray fell two points short of tying his career high, and he hit the 50-point milestone for just the fourth time in his career. The star point guard had been in a bit of a scoring lull recently, having averaged 18.3 points over his previous six games. Murray has now topped 40 points five times this season, and he's now done so twice in March.