Jamal Murray News: Erupts for 53 points
Murray generated 53 points (19-28 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 41 minutes of Wednesday's 142-135 win over the Mavericks.
Murray fell two points short of tying his career high, and he hit the 50-point milestone for just the fourth time in his career. The star point guard had been in a bit of a scoring lull recently, having averaged 18.3 points over his previous six games. Murray has now topped 40 points five times this season, and he's now done so twice in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
DraftKings King of the Court Picks: Favorites & Longshots for Today's Slate (March 24, 2026)Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Luka Dončić & Nikola Jokić Dominate2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 205 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 187 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More