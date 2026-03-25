Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Erupts for 53 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Murray generated 53 points (19-28 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 41 minutes of Wednesday's 142-135 win over the Mavericks.

Murray fell two points short of tying his career high, and he hit the 50-point milestone for just the fourth time in his career. The star point guard had been in a bit of a scoring lull recently, having averaged 18.3 points over his previous six games. Murray has now topped 40 points five times this season, and he's now done so twice in March.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
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