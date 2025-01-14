Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Explodes for season-high 45 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Murray recorded 45 points (18-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 win over the Mavericks.

Murray had been struggling going into Tuesday's contest, averaging 15.4 points on 42.9 shooting from the field in his previous five outings. However, Murray was able to turn it around against Dallas and lead Denver to a blowout victory. However, did cough up five turnovers compared to just six assists.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
