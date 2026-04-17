Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Murray (shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.

Murray missed Denver's final two regular-season games due to a right shoulder impingement, though he's set to return for the start of the playoffs. The star point guard reached the 20-point threshold in nine of his last 10 regular-season games, averaging 27.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds across 37.9 minutes per contest during that span.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
NBA
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
2 days ago
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
9 days ago