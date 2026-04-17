Jamal Murray News: Fades injury report
Murray (shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.
Murray missed Denver's final two regular-season games due to a right shoulder impingement, though he's set to return for the start of the playoffs. The star point guard reached the 20-point threshold in nine of his last 10 regular-season games, averaging 27.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds across 37.9 minutes per contest during that span.
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