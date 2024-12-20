Jamal Murray News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Murray posted 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to Portland.

Murray hasn't recorded a double-double since late November, but his three -game run since returning after a hamstring injury has been encouraging. He's averaged 24.0 points, 6.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals since returning to the first unit. His shooting percentages have also been on point over the three-game span. Murray has converted 45.9 percent of his shots since his return, and is drilling an eye-popping 47.4 percent beyond the arc.