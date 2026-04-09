Jamal Murray News: Goes for 26 points in win

Murray chipped in 26 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 win over the Grizzlies.

Murray was coming off back-to-back games in which he didn't surpass the 20-point mark, but he bounced back admirably here and was one of the best players for Denver in an easy win. Murray might be the No. 2 option on offense behind Nikola Jokic, who had a triple-double Wednesday, but his impact can't be overlooked. He has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 27.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.