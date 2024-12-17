Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Goes for 28 points, six dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 10:48am

Murray supplied 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 38 minutes during Monday's 130-129 victory over Sacramento.

Murray has been dealing with hamstring inflammation in recent days, but the star floor general doesn't seem bothered by the issue once he hits the hardwood if we look at his recent outings. He's reached the 20-point mark in his two straight matchups following a two-game absence in early December, and Murray is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game since the beginning of the month. He seems to be trending in the right direction following a slow start to the campaign.

