Jamal Murray News: Good to go Thursday
Murray (ankle) will play Thursday against the Spurs.
Murray carried a probable tag leading up to tipoff, and he's since been cleared to play after testing his ankle in pregame warmups. The Kentucky product is averaging 27.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in his previous five matchups.
