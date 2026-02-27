Jamal Murray News: Green light to play Friday
Murray (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray was pulled from the Nuggets' win over the Celtics on Wednesday due to an illness, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to suit up for Friday's Western Conference battle. He had scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games prior to Wednesday's contest and averaged 25.6 points, 7.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 34.8 minutes per game in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1116 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 918 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 918 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 720 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 720 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More