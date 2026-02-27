Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Green light to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 5:38pm

Murray (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray was pulled from the Nuggets' win over the Celtics on Wednesday due to an illness, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to suit up for Friday's Western Conference battle. He had scored at least 20 points in seven of eight games prior to Wednesday's contest and averaged 25.6 points, 7.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 34.8 minutes per game in that span.

