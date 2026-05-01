Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Held in check in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Murray posted 12 points (4-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 40 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Murray will be disappointed with his performance in the playoffs, as Minnesota limited him to a 35.7 percent mark from the field and 26.2 percent from beyond the arc. He found plenty of success in the regular season, however. Across 75 appearances, he averaged 25.4 points, 7.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
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