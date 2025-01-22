Jamal Murray News: Held to single digits

Murray closed with nine points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 144-109 victory over Philadelphia.

For the third time this season, Murray was held to single-digit points. He's been dealing with knee soreness for most of the season, but he also had some left calf tightness Tuesday which is why he popped up on the injury report with a probable tag.