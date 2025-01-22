Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Held to single digits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Murray closed with nine points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 144-109 victory over Philadelphia.

For the third time this season, Murray was held to single-digit points. He's been dealing with knee soreness for most of the season, but he also had some left calf tightness Tuesday which is why he popped up on the injury report with a probable tag.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now