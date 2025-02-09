Jamal Murray News: Hits for 30 in return

Murray notched 30 points (12-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 122-105 win over Phoenix.

After sitting out Thursday's game due to a minor knee issue, Murray appeared to be 100 percent healthy in his return as he led all scorers on the night while setting a new season high in made threes. The 27-year-old guard has scored at least 30 points in three of his last six appearances, averaging 24.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.7 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor.