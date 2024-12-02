Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray News: Improving efficiency of late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Murray contributed 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 loss to the Clippers.

Murray's final stat line wasn't eye-popping by any means, but the star guard is trending in the right direction following a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign. The lack of efficiency has been one of the biggest knocks on his numbers this season, but he's shot 17-for-30 in his last two games, which marks a clear improvement over the recent weeks. Murray has also scored at least 18 points in four of his last six games.

