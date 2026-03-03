Jamal Murray News: Massive effort in win

Murray registered 45 points (13-19 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 128-125 victory over the Jazz.

Although Murray failed to make a three-pointer in the final seconds to reverse the outcome, he was otherwise brilliant beyond the arc with eight threes in the narrow win. His stat line marked his second-highest total of the season and his third-highest total from deep. He also raised his free-throw percentage to 87.9 percent with a near-perfect night from the charity stripe.