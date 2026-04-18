Jamal Murray News: Nets game-high 30 points in win
Murray recorded 30 points (7-22 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 16-16 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 39 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs.
While Murray struggled to get his shot to drop and missed all eight of his three-point attempts, he did an excellent job of creating contact and getting to the charity stripe for easy buckets. He was perfect at the line, committed only two turnovers in his 39 minutes of floor time and ended his evening with a team-best plus-13 differential in the 11-point win.
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