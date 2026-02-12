Jamal Murray News: Plays through injury for 22 points

Murray finished Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Grizzlies with 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 33 minutes.

Murray has been dealing with a hip injury over the past week, but he's cobbled together excellent performances despite the limitations. The veteran is playing at a high level headinginto the All-Star break, averaging 25.2 points, 9.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds over six games in February.