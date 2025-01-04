Jamal Murray News: Poor shooting display

Murray recorded 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-110 loss to San Antonio.

Murray has been playing at a high level of late, but he wasn't able to repeat those numbers in this match, mainly due to a woeful shooting performance. Despite the subpar stat line, this was just the second time Murray couldn't reach the 20-point mark over his last 10 games, a span in which he's averaging 22.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.