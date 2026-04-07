Jamal Murray News: Posts 20 points in OT victory
Murray posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Monday's 137-132 overtime victory over Portland.
Murray adeptly directed the offense and pitched in with 20 points while Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon got the job done inside. The Nuggets trailed the Trail Blazers heading into the final stanza, but the Nuggets stuck to their game plan and chipped away at Portland's lead. Murray's continued health and regular attendance are essential to the team's rhythm on offense, and he's on pace to hit career-high averages in points (25.4), rebounds (4.4), assists (7.2) and field goal percentage (48.3 percent).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 43 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 299 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2711 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2711 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More