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Jamal Murray News: Posts 20 points in OT victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 4:49am

Murray posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Monday's 137-132 overtime victory over Portland.

Murray adeptly directed the offense and pitched in with 20 points while Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon got the job done inside. The Nuggets trailed the Trail Blazers heading into the final stanza, but the Nuggets stuck to their game plan and chipped away at Portland's lead. Murray's continued health and regular attendance are essential to the team's rhythm on offense, and he's on pace to hit career-high averages in points (25.4), rebounds (4.4), assists (7.2) and field goal percentage (48.3 percent).

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
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