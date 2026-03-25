Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Posts 21 points in narrow win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Murray chipped in 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 win over the Suns.

Murray's shot was slightly off during the victory, but his shot volume was high enough to generate a decent number. Murray is in the midst of a very productive March, averaging 23.8 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds over 13 games.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
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