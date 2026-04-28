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Jamal Murray News: Posts 24 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Murray ended Monday's 125-113 win over Minnesota in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 24 points (9-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 39 minutes.

Although Murray converted only 39.1 percent of his shots, his secondary numbers helped him record a solid fantasy total. Murray's four steals matched a season high, and he recorded seven assists for the third time in the first-round series. A more accurate shooting evening will be needed from Murray to increase the team's chances of advancing.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
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