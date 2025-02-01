Jamal Murray News: Pours in 31 in Friday's win

Murray contributed a team-high 31 points (12-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 137-134 victory over the 76ers.

The double-double was his fifth of the season and first since Dec. 30. Murray has hit for 30 or more points in four of the last 10 games while scoring fewer than 18 points only once, averaging 25.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.