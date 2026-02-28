Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Pours in game-high 39 in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Murray recorded 39 points (12-26 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 47 minutes during Friday's 127-121 overtime loss to the Thunder.

The 39 points led all scorers on the night, but despite that performance from Murray -- as well as a triple-double from Nikola Jokic -- the Nuggets came up short against the Western Conference top club. Murray played only eight minutes Wednesday due to an illness, but he's otherwise been very productive in February. Even with that dud on his ledger, the 29-year-old guard is averaging 24.6 points, 6.6 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.3 combined steals and blocks over the last 10 games.

