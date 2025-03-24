Jamal Murray News: Puts up 39 points in win

Murray accumulated 39 points (15-28 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 38 minutes in Sunday's 116-111 win over the Rockets.

Murray, who recently returned from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, made a second straight appearance Sunday. Nikola Jokic (ankle) remained sidelined, however, allowing Murray to soak up some additional usage. Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but there's been no mention of Murray getting some maintenance in that contest.