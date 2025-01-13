Jamal Murray News: Scores 17 points Sunday

Murray totaled 17 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 win over Dallas.

Murray didn't have his best shooting performance, and albeit it wasn't poor by any means, this was the fifth time he failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last six games. He's averaging 15.2 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor during that span.