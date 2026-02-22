Jamal Murray News: Scores 21 in loss
Murray notched 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Warriors.
Murray recorded his fourth straight 20-plus point performance despite the Nuggets' double-digit loss. The guard has taken a step forward this season, entering Sunday averaging career highs of 25.6 points, 7.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds across 52 appearances. The Kentucky product has established himself as a steady scoring presence, reaching the 20-point mark in 42 games this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 913 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 913 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 715 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 715 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More