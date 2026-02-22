Jamal Murray News: Scores 21 in loss

Murray notched 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Warriors.

Murray recorded his fourth straight 20-plus point performance despite the Nuggets' double-digit loss. The guard has taken a step forward this season, entering Sunday averaging career highs of 25.6 points, 7.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds across 52 appearances. The Kentucky product has established himself as a steady scoring presence, reaching the 20-point mark in 42 games this campaign.