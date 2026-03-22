Jamal Murray News: Scores 22 points with seven assists

Murray totaled 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 victory over Portland.

Murray was red hot to begin Sunday's game, as he dropped in 18 points on 11 shots by halftime, but the Trail Blazers did an excellent job of taking him out of the offense over the second half. Still, Murray was able to cross the 20-point plateau for his second straight game while converting 50 percent of his shot attempts, and he'll look to keep the good times rolling Tuesday in Phoenix.