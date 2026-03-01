Jamal Murray News: Scores 25 points in loss
Murray ended with 25 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 loss to the Timberwolves.
Murray struggled in the first half but scored 17 of his 25 points in the second, albeit in a losing effort. The star point guard didn't impress from beyond the arc, though he still finished as Denver's second-leading scorer. He has reached the 20-point threshold in five of the Nuggets' six outings since the All-Star break, with the only exception being Wednesday's win over Boston when he played just eight minutes due to an illness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 272 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 272 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 920 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 920 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More