Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Scores 25 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Murray ended with 25 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Murray struggled in the first half but scored 17 of his 25 points in the second, albeit in a losing effort. The star point guard didn't impress from beyond the arc, though he still finished as Denver's second-leading scorer. He has reached the 20-point threshold in five of the Nuggets' six outings since the All-Star break, with the only exception being Wednesday's win over Boston when he played just eight minutes due to an illness.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
