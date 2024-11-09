Jamal Murray News: Season-high 28 points in return

Murray (concussion) finished with 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes during Friday's 135-122 win over Miami.

Murray returned to the starting lineup following a three-game absence due to a concussion and looked better than ever. The point guard set season highs in points, made field goals and made three-pointers while dishing out at least six assists for just the second time in 2024-25. Murray shot only 36.5 percent from the field before his absence, so Friday's performance was certainly an encouraging step in the right direction, though it may be a stretch to expect this type of production consistently. Murray averaged 21.2 points and 6.5 assists last season.