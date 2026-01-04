Murray failed to score any points in the first quarter, but he picked up the pace in the second frame and got his teammates involved with a season-high 16 dimes, en route to his ninth double-double of the season (and fourth over his last last seven outings). The star point guard was buoyed somewhat by the long-awaited returns of Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, but that duo will probably not play in the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set Monday against the 76ers. In three games without Nikola Jokic (knee), Murray has averaged 27.3 points, 9.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 threes over 38.7 minutes per game.