Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Shines in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Murray contributed a game-high 30 points (12-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 133-113 win over the Heat.

It was a strong all-around performance for the veteran point guard, who drained multiple threes for the fourth straight game and the seventh time in 10 January contests. On the month, Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from long range.

