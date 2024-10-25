Jamal Murray News: Shooting woes in opener

Murray posted 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 102-87 loss to the Thunder.

Murray struggled in the club's regular-season opener while taking a backseat to Christian Braun, who scored 16 points while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor. Murray is coming off a career-best year, during which he averaged 21.2 points, 6.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 31.5 minutes per game in 59 regular-season outings. The 27-year-old is going to be a key factor for the Nuggets in their quest for another championship, and he will need to knock off the rust as Denver gets ready to face off against the Clippers on Saturday.