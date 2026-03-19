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Jamal Murray News: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Murray chipped in 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and 12 assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murray didn't have his best shooting performance -- although it wasn't bad by means -- and ended just two boards shy of recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season. At the very least, this was a step in the right direction for Murray after he struggled badly in the losses to the Lakers and 76ers, where he shot a woeful 4-for-21 from the floor combined. Murray is shooting 45.5 percent from the floor despite those two subpar showings, so there's still room for improvement for him despite him averaging 23.6 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 boards per game since the beginning of March.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
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