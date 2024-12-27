Jamal Murray News: Solid showing despite loss

Murray ended Friday's 149-135 loss to the Cavaliers with 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 40 minutes.

Murray extended his excellent run of play in recent weeks, and he reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time over his last six appearances. He also has two of the three double-doubles he's racked up this season over that six-game stretch. THe first two months of the regular season have taught that the Nuggets will only go as far as Nikola Jokic can carry them, but Murray's uptick in form over the last few certainly reaches the team's ceiling considerably.