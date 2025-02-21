Jamal Murray News: Strikes for team-high 34 in win

Murray notched 34 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 win over the Hornets.

After erupting for a career-high 55 points in the final game before the All-Star break, Murray came roaring out of the gate after the pause. The 27-year-old guard has drained at least six three-pointers en route to 30-plus points in three of the last four games, and over his last nine appearances Murray is averaging 27.8 points, 6.4 assists, 3.2 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from long distance.