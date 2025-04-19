Jamal Murray News: Strong Game 1 showing against Clips

Murray ended with 21 points (7-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 48 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 overtime victory over the Clippers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 28-year-old point guard was nursing a hamstring strain late in the regular season and hadn't scored 20-plus points in a game since March 24, but Murray looked more like his usual self to kick off the Nuggets' playoff run. The nine boards also tied his best showing of the campaign, a mark he reached way back on Oct. 28.