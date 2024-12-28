Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Murray (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Murray will suit up and should handle his regular workload in the backcourt as one of Denver's most reliable scoring weapons. He's been playing at a high level of late after scoring 20 or more points in five of his last six appearances, averaging 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game over that stretch.

