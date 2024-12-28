Jamal Murray News: Upgraded to available
Murray (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Murray will suit up and should handle his regular workload in the backcourt as one of Denver's most reliable scoring weapons. He's been playing at a high level of late after scoring 20 or more points in five of his last six appearances, averaging 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game over that stretch.
