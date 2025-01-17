Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Murray (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Heat.

Left knee inflammation won't stop Murray from suiting up for the Nuggets on Friday, as the star guard was initially listed as probable. Across his last 10 games, Murray has averaged 19.9 points, 5.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals, and there's no reason to believe he'll face any kind of restrictions against Miami.

