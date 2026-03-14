Jamal Murray News: Upgraded to available
Murray (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Murray was listed as probable in the initial edition of the injury report, so it's not surprising to see him upgraded to available ahead of this matchup between two Western Conference heavyweights. Murray has been on a tear of late and is averaging 26.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.4 steals per game in his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 113 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 95 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 95 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Murray See More