Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Will go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Murray (ankle) will play Monday against the Thunder.

Coach David Adelman noted in his pregame presser that he was hopeful Murray would be able to go after being added to the injury report as questionable with a sprained right ankle, and he evidently checked out fine during warmups. While he's been given the green light to play Monday, expect the team to keep a close eye on how his ankle fares during game action.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
