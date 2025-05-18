Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray News: Will play in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Murray (illness) is available for Sunday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.

As expected, Murray has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up, along with Aaron Gordon (hamstring), for the decisive matchup. Murray played through the illness in Game 6, posting 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block in 42 minutes.

