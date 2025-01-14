Jamal Murray News: Will play Tuesday

Murray (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

While Murray is dealing with left knee inflammation, this update doesn't come as much of a surprise, given he was listed as probable ahead of Tuesday's action. Over his last nine contests, the star guard has averaged 18.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 34.2 minutes. With the Nuggets back in action Wednesday during the second leg of a back-to-back against Houston, fantasy managers could find Murray back on the injury report ahead of that one.